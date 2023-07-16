Falcons Land Brisbane, Set Up Camp For Final Tournament Prep

Ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Nigeria WNT, Super Falcons, have arrived their official camp in Brisbane, Australia.

The FIFA team and Nigerian community welcomed the Super Falcons upon their arrival on Sunday morning, while the team set up camp at the Brisbane Sofitel Luxury Hotels.

 

 

Later, on Friday, July 21, the nine-time African champions will fly to Melbourne for their debut match against the Olympic winners, Canada.

The match will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular stadium.

