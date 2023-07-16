Falcons Land Brisbane, Set Up Camp For Final Tournament Prep

Ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Nigeria WNT, Super Falcons, have arrived their official camp in Brisbane, Australia.
The FIFA team and Nigerian community welcomed the Super Falcons upon their arrival on Sunday morning, while the team set up camp at the Brisbane Sofitel Luxury Hotels.
🚨🚌 We’ve safely arrived at our camp base in Brisbane, Australia 🇦🇺 and were warmly received by FIFA officials for our ninth Women’s World Cup campaign after a successful camp in Gold Coast.💃
We are good to go! 🔥#SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC #TeamNigeria pic.twitter.com/caYl9a1dkn
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 16, 2023