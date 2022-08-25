Falconets finally arrive Abuja, await payment of World Cup Bonuses

Players of Nigeria pray as players of Netherlands celebrate after the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup quarterfinals match. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Nigeria’s U20 WNT have arrived the Abuja days after their World Cup ouster and were left stranded at the Airport in Turkey.

The U20 Women’s contingent, including all 21 players and the Coaching staff touched down early Thursday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

 

They connected flights from Colombia and Panama before they finally arrived Istanbul where a flight to Nigeria was eventually arranged.
FL gathered that the team had not been payed their full bonuses after Nigeria’s quarter-final elimination from the World Cup.

 

 

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation,, Mohammed Sanusi had assured the players that all entitlements will be sorted in the coming weeks.
Nigeria’s quest for a first ever U20 Women’s World Cup title ended, Sunday, following a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in the first knockout round.

