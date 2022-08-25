Falconets finally arrive Abuja, await payment of World Cup Bonuses

Nigeria’s U20 WNT have arrived the Abuja days after their World Cup ouster and were left stranded at the Airport in Turkey.
The U20 Women’s contingent, including all 21 players and the Coaching staff touched down early Thursday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.
They connected flights from Colombia and Panama before they finally arrived Istanbul where a flight to Nigeria was eventually arranged.
FL gathered that the team had not been payed their full bonuses after Nigeria’s quarter-final elimination from the World Cup.
Our 🇳🇬 sisters, Falconets are back safely to Nigeria and were warmly received by @thenff General Secretary @DrmSanusi and Sports Minister representative, @Toyin_Ibitoye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja#SoarFalconets #U20WWC #Team9jastrong pic.twitter.com/msUeJl9Zlp
