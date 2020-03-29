Fabregas Wasn’t Exemplary for Arsenal – Sagna

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has hit back at his former teammate Cesc Fabregas for the latter’s remarks on players he shared the locker room with at Arsenal.

Fabregas made the headline during the week after criticizing the performance and the commitment of his teammates during their time with the Gunners.

The Monaco midfielder claimed that only Robin van Persie and Samir Nasri were at his level at Arsenal and added that he struggled to motivate the dressing room before his departure to boyhood club Barcelona.

In his reaction to the statement, Sagna revealed he was shocked with his former captain’s judgement about other players, before hitting back that Fabregas left the Club down with some of awful performances before leaving for Barcelona.

“Arsenal made him, so saying that some players were not at his level was a bit harsh because I’m not sure out of all the seasons he was playing at the club, he was always an exemplary player.”

Sagna, who also left Arsenal to join Manchester City, said the player failed to live up to expectations at the club.

“At that time the press was talking about him not running enough or tracking back. So other players could have said ‘you should be running more or doing more.

“Yes, he is a great player, he has amazing quality, but maybe some people were expecting more from him,” he concluded.