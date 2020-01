Youngsters Bright Osayi-Samuel and Olamide Shodipo got minutes under their belts as Queens Park Rangers thrashed Swansea City 5-1 in the FA Cup.

Shodipo was a second half substitute (69′) for Osayi-Samuel, the latter was one of four goals scorers for the hosts.

Jordan Hugill grabbed a brace while Lee Wallace and Josh Scowen also scored to hand Rangers passage into the fourth round.