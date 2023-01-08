Players Abroad FA Cup: Iheanacho on Target Again, Leicester get Walsall next By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - January 8, 2023 0 69 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal in Leicester City’s 1-0 victory away to Gillingham FC to guide the Foxes to the round of 16 in the English FA cup. It was Iheanacho’s first start in 15 games as he has struggled to gain the trust of the Brendan Rodgers, and fallen down the pecking order behind Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka. However the Nigerian started alongside Vardy in a two-pronged attack and both of them combined to good effect to give Leicester victory in a testing encounter. The game ended goalless in the first half as Leicester lacked the cutting edge in the final third despite being the better of the two teams. But what ever Brendan Rodgers told his boys during the interval worked like magic as the Foxes came out with more intent and just 10 minutes into the restart they got the only goal of the encounter. They also had to dig deep to make sure of the result as Leicester City would definitely not want to risk a replay if the game ended in a draw. Gillingham caused all sorts of troubles buy eventually couldn’t find the equalizer, as Leicester city advance at their expense. The 2021 winners next face third tier side, Walsall in the fourth round.