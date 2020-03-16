Eziekwe Celebrates Rangers victory over Rivers United

Rangers International of Enugu striker Chinonso Eziekwe is delighted with side hard fought win over in form Rivers United on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes hosted the high flying Rivers United at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium in Enugu last Sunday.

Rangers picked up all the points courtesy of their go to go guy, Chinonso Eziekwe, whose solitary goal proved the match winner.

The victory ended Rivers United’s unbeaten five-game unbeaten run and also moved Salisu Yusuf’s men to fifth in the NPFL table.

Speaking after the game, Eziekwe said he was delighted with his side’s performance and promised their fans that the team will continue to work hard as the season progresses.

“I’m so happy with my second goal in four days against Rivers United.

“We will keep working hard to get our desired result at the end of the season,” he told journalists after the game.

Eziekwe has now scored in two successive games for the Club, after getting the winner for the Salisu Yusuf’s men against Katsina United in their rescheduled fixtures last week Wednesday.