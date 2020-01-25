Ezenwa wants Heartland to Bounce back to Winning Ways with Visit to Uyo

Heartland of Owerri goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has urged his teammates to forget about their disappointing home draw and focus on new task at hand.

The Naze millionaires secured a shocking win over Enyimba in Aba, before playing outside uninspiring goalless draw against visiting Katsina United last week.

The Fidelis Ilechukwu-tutored side will now travel to Uyo for their league game against Akwa United on Sunday and Ezenwa believes they can leave Uyo with a point.

“I told them it happens and what we are going to look forward to is the game against Akwa come Sunday because their spirit is also down because they lost back to back,” He told npfl.ng.

“So, we have to take the fight back to them, we just have to let this go. We defeated Enyimba and now we drew in our home. It is painful quite alright but if we start nursing it, it’s going to be a problem.

“We just have to let it go and start focusing on Akwa United which I’m very confident we are going to get a result there.

“That was the pep talk I gave to them and everyone was happy and cheered up before we left the stadium,” concluded Ezenwa.

John Ogu Reveals His Struggles in Portugal, Lends Struggling Awoniyi Moral Support

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has opened up on his difficult time with Portuguese side Academica and his bad treatment in the hand of his former manager Sérgio Conceição.

Ogu revealed he was frustrated with his lack opportunity to play for the club , despite his work ethic in training and was subsequently dropped from the 2014 world cup squad with Nigeria as a result of his situation with the Club.

Ogu made this revelation on his social media handle , following Taiwo Awoniyi’s lack of opportunity to fight for a spot in Liverpool’s team.

The midfielder shared his own story and urged the young attacker to keep believing in his ability.

He tweeted:

My life with Academica in Portugal. This all happened to me prior to the World Cup with Late Stephen Keshi. I was frustrated knowing that I work hard but never gets the chance. My teammates will always come to me out of pity saying if it was their power,they will sit out for me

List came out,my name wasn’t there, last training to our last league game, man came to me asking me if I made the list and I said no. Next he was like ask your coach to call me so I can play you in the last game for him to add your name because you work so hard. Story of my life

That the Manager went ahead playing someone from attack as a CM just to frustrate me. But only a strong mentality and hungry player can survive all this and bounce back. I did that when I moved to Israel. I became KING with the help of GOD 🙏🏻

Ogu who is currently on the book of Saudi side Al-Adalah FC later left Academica for Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva, where he won the league title, Israeli FA and Super cup .

He was also part of Nigeria’s squad to 2018 World Cup and 2019 African Cup of Nations squad.