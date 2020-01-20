Ezenwa Reveals How Former Super Eagles Goalie Inspired His Career

Super Eagles and Heartland goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has revealed that Nigerian legend Vincent Enyeama is his goalkeeping role model.

Enyeama is arguably most successful Nigeria goalkeeper ever following his success with the national team and at club level.

Enyeama won the CAF Champions league with Enyimba in 2003, before leaving for Europe and played in Israel and France.

He also featured in three FIFA world Cup for Nigeria – 2002 Korea/Japan, 2010 South Africa and 2014 Brazil – before retiring from national team assignment.

Ezenwa revealed that the former Lille goalkeeper had a lot of influence on his career and admitted he still calls him for advice.

The former FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Enyimba and Katsina United added that he’s working to reach the level of Enyeama.

“My favourite goalkeeper, that gives me motivation is Vincent Enyeama,” Ezenwa said in a video interview on Super Eagles Twitter handle.

“The first time in the Nigerian Professional Football League, in 2006, when I signed my first professional contract, everything he did then when he was at Enyimba, that’s the same way I was dressing – the cutting of jersey and every other thing.

“I love him so much, he’s my mentor, even to this day I keep talking to him, trying to learn more from him because from watching him play for the country he gives me so much joy because there is this charisma in him.”

“You will never see him panic, the confidence in him that he carries to a game is what I’ve always learned from him and I think it’s paying off for me and he’s a man I will never forget.” he said.

Salisu Yusuf pleased with Rangers Progress

Enugu Rangers head coach Salisu Yusuf is pleased with the performance of his team following the 3-1 over Abia Warriors in the NPFL this weekend.

After recording their first away win of the season against Warri Wolves at the Stephen Keshi stadium last week, the Flying Antelopes secured another valuable win over Abia Warriors at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium in Enugu on Sunday.

It’s was the first back to back win the former Champions recovered under Yusuf and the Coach said he was satisfied with the team’s performances.

“‘I’m happy with the performance of the players. They played well and got the deserved victory,” he said in his post-match presser.

Rangers are out of the relegation zone following the 3-1 win over Abia Warriors.