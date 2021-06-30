Ezenwa Out, visa Issues delay Eguavoen as Super Eagles Fly out to face Mexico

Austine Eguavoen will not travel with the Super Eagles squad ahead of the friendly against Mexico, as the 22 players and coaching staff head off to the US tonight.
Eguavoen is held back by visa issues at the US Embassy, but is expected to join the contingent at a later date when the paperwork is cleared by Thursday.
On high profile name that will be missing from the squad to face El Tri is Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who has been ruled out injured.
Ezenwa, the most capped player in the initial squad, suffered an injury during practice in Abuja.
The extent of the injury was ascertained after a scan, and he will now sit out games for the next two weeks, at least.
Ezenwa’s injury has been linked to the synthetic pitch which the home Super Eagles trained on.
Full 22-man Squad
GOALKEEPERS:
John Noble (Enyimba FC); Nwabali Stanley Bobo (Lobi Stars).
DEFENDERS:
Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers); Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United).
MIDFIELDERS:
Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United).
FORWARDS:
Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Nenrot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United); Sunday Adetunji(Rivers United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United); Chinonso Eziekwe (Rangers).