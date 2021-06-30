Ezenwa Out, visa Issues delay Eguavoen as Super Eagles Fly out to face Mexico

Austine Eguavoen will not travel with the Super Eagles squad ahead of the friendly against Mexico, as the 22 players and coaching staff head off to the US tonight.

Eguavoen is held back by visa issues at the US Embassy, but is expected to join the contingent at a later date when the paperwork is cleared by Thursday.

On high profile name that will be missing from the squad to face El Tri is Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who has been ruled out injured.

Ezenwa, the most capped player in the initial squad, suffered an injury during practice in Abuja.

The extent of the injury was ascertained after a scan, and he will now sit out games for the next two weeks, at least.

Ezenwa’s injury has been linked to the synthetic pitch which the home Super Eagles trained on.

Full 22-man Squad

GOALKEEPERS: