Ezenwa leads Super Eagles 25-man Squad for Mexico Friendly

Ikechukwu Ezenwa has got a recall to Nigeria’s national team and could be in contention to start ahead of John Noble when the Super Eagles face Mexico’s El Tri in an exhibition game next month.
Ezenwa headlines the 25-man list released by the Nigeria Football Federation for the July 4 friendly scheduled for the LA Memorial Coliseum.
The full list of invitees:
GOAL KEEPERS
John Noble
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
DEFENDERS
Olisa Ndah
Tope Olusesi
Ifeanyi Anaemena
Chris Nwaeze
Enyinnaya Kazie
Mohammed Zirkiflu
Imoh Ubot
Lawal Oriyomi Murtala
Tebo Franklin Degaulle
Adekunle Adeleke
MIDFIELDERS
Anthony Shimaga
Seth Mayi
Uche Nwasonaya
Samuel Nnoshiri
Dayo Ojo
FORWARDS
Anayo Iwuala
Stephen Jude
Ibrahim Olawoyin
Charles Ashimene
Chinonso Ezekwe
Auwalu Ali Malam
Neurot Emmanuel
AbdulMutalif Sanusi
There are suggestions the team could be lead by FA Technical Committee head Augustine Eguavoen rather than manager Gernot Rohr.