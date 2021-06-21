Ezenwa leads Super Eagles 25-man Squad for Mexico Friendly

Ikechukwu Ezenwa has got a recall to Nigeria’s national team and could be in contention to start ahead of John Noble when the Super Eagles face Mexico’s El Tri in an exhibition game next month.

Ezenwa headlines the 25-man list released by the Nigeria Football Federation for the July 4 friendly scheduled for the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The full list of invitees:

GOAL KEEPERS

John Noble

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

DEFENDERS

Olisa Ndah

Tope Olusesi

Ifeanyi Anaemena

Chris Nwaeze

Enyinnaya Kazie

Mohammed Zirkiflu

Imoh Ubot

Lawal Oriyomi Murtala

Tebo Franklin Degaulle

Adekunle Adeleke

MIDFIELDERS

Anthony Shimaga

Seth Mayi

Uche Nwasonaya

Samuel Nnoshiri

Dayo Ojo

FORWARDS

Anayo Iwuala

Stephen Jude

Ibrahim Olawoyin

Charles Ashimene

Chinonso Ezekwe

Auwalu Ali Malam

Neurot Emmanuel

AbdulMutalif Sanusi

There are suggestions the team could be lead by FA Technical Committee head Augustine Eguavoen rather than manager Gernot Rohr.