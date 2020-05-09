Ezenwa Backs Calls for Cancellation of 2019-20 NPFL Season

Heartland FC Goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has cleared the air on his position on the state of the 2019-20 Nigerian Professional League.

Ezenwa has backed calls for the league to be cancelled due to the Corona Virus pandemic told footballlive that the safety of footballers should be a priority.

6⃣ clean sheets in 🔟 games (and counting) No one does it better than Ikechukwu Ezenwa 🙌 #NPFL20 pic.twitter.com/PMP5pHLc1e — Heartland FC (@HeartlandFC_ng) February 23, 2020

The 31 year-old, also a Nigeria International, said he wouldn’t encourage a return to action just yet.

Hea further attuned that selecting a Champion wasn’t necessary if Continental representatives can be resolved.