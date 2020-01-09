Ezekiel fires Lobi Stars into Title Race, Dedicates Match-winner to Mum and Partner

Lobi stars midfielder Tamara Ezekiel has dedicated his first senior career goal to both his mother and partner Victoria Iwuji.

Ezekiel notched the winning goal for Lobi Stars against Adamawa United in the NPFL on Wednesday.

“I just want to dedicate the goal to my mother and my partner, they have been part of my journey so far,” He said.

The young and energetic midfielder burst onto the scene last season and was impressive, but his game lacked goals.

“I feel great to finally score my first career goal, because it has not been easy getting opportunities to play at top level in a team like Lobi Stars,” Ezekiel told brila.net.

“My aim is to help the team win points and if I continue to have the opportunities of adding goals to my game I won’t hesitate.”

Wednesday’s victory means Lobi Stars are tied with league leaders Plateau United on 24 points and Gbenga Ogunbote’s men still have a game in hand.