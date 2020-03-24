Ezeji rues possible effects of Covid-19 on NPFL after pandemic

Veteran Nigeria Professional Football League star and LMC players adviser Victor Ezeji is ruing the possible effects the Covid-19 scourge will have on league football in Nigeria after the pandemic stating that the league will miss a bit the influx of fans who were gradually returning to the domestic league before the pandemic.

Ezeji speaking in a chat with Sports Radio Brila FM said the the fans the league so clamoured for were gradually returning but the fear of the pandemic will still be there even when league football is cleared and handed permission to go on.

“Football in Nigeria is best watched with fans around because fans want to watch and we’ve been clamouring for fans to come back to the game and fans have been coming back to the game. It’s a sad situation but unfortunately there is nothing anybody can do about it.”