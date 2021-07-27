Exclusive: Enyimba doctor gave me the drug! Oladapo reacts to CAF ban for positive PED test

Enyimba midfielder Austin Oladapo has expressed shock at the decision of Africa’s football governing body, CAF’s one year ban for testing positive for a banned substance.

Oladapo told FL he had been subjected to dope tests by CAF, four times in the last four years at club and national team levels.

The 25 year-old insists he had never failed a dope test and has never administered a banned substance.

On Monday, CAF issued a statement on its investigation concerning the player’s urine sample A. The test result came back positive for prohibited substances “Prednisolone/Prednisone”.

‘It came to me as a shock. I wasn’t expecting this from CAF. I’ve done this dope test four times. I did it in the national team at the CHAN, with Enyimba twice and I have always been confident that I will fail a test,’ said Oladapo in an exclusive interview with FL.

‘I don’t drink or smoke, it’s not my lifestyle. I only took a drug prescribed by the club doctor, a pain relief medication, which the club doctor prescribed and he presented the same to Caf.’

The sample A was collected after the Confederation Cup game against Pyramids FC, in a quarter-final tie at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Oladapo was suspended in June and missed Nigeria’s international friendly against Mexico on July 4 in Los Angeles.

He expressed dismay at the disciplinary process failure to acknowledge the evidence of a prior report on his case by the Enyimba club doctor.

“I’ve been in shock since the news got to me. If I were guilty I wouldn’t bother, but this outcome is a big surprise.

“We were given the option of an appeal and the Club is on it.

“Even before the test, the club doctor stated the drug I was administered and so it is shocking they didn’t acknowledge our doctor had informed them ahead of the test.”