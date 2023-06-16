Exclusive: Eberechi Eze called former QPR Teammate about Playing for Super Eagles

Super Eagles full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel has given an insight into his relationship with Crystal Palace Midfielder, Eberechi Eze.
Eze was recently handed his debut England call up by three Lions Manager, Gareth Southgate, and Osayi-Bright revealed he tried to convince the Midfielder to play for Nigeria instead.
The RB told FL that, Eberechi Eze inquired about the Super Eagles before making his decision to play for England’s senior team.
“I spoke to him, he called me before he made the decision and asked about how it was over here, and I said if he comes he will enjoy it because he is the type of man that just wants to enjoy his football.
“And also the group, I just said to him “if you come here it’s nothing but vibes,” he knew that already.
“I think the England opportunity just came and he took it, of course, I was disappointed, but I couldn’t show it to him, because he is my long-time friend and I just wish him the best.”
Osayi-Bright and Eze were teammates at QPR and the Nigerian International picked the attacker as the toughest player he had ever played against.