Exclusive : Arsenal Underrated Slavia Prague – Olayinka

Slavia Prague Forward Peter Olayinka has fired a warning to Arsenal ahead of their quarter final 2nd-leg tie in the Europa League.

Olayinka insists teams like Arsenal underrate the unfancied Czech Republic club, but warns that it will cost their opponents.

Slavia Prague held the 2019 finalists to a 1-1 result in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, a late equalizer by Tomas Holes earned the visitors a slim advantage.

This season, Jindřich Trpišovský’s men have accounted for the elimination of Leicester City and Rangers FC, but in both games they were the underdogs.

“It’s a different ball game for us, people might look at Czech Republic and say they don’t have a big league, but in the past we’ve played a lot of games and proven ourselves and I don’t think any team should underrate us,” Olayinka told FL.

“Everyone thinks Slavia Prague aren’t big, especially the players, the Coaches might understand that this is a tough game but players might look at us as average until we get on the pitch and by then it’ll be too late.”

Speaking ahead of Today’s clash, the Nigerian who is a doubt for the game, believes that Arsenal players showed some arrogance and underrated Slavia Prague in the first-leg.

“I think they underrate us; they underestimated us, because we’re not big names. But everyone is fighting to make a name for themselves here.

“At first most of us didn’t realize we were really as good, but knocking out Leicester and then Rangers woke everyone of us up and we now know we can do it. We push ourselves more now and the wins motivated all of us.”