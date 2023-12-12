Exclusive: Amuneke Explains “Salah Endorsement” Video posted by CAF

Former Super Eagles forward and African Football Player of The Year Award winner, Emmanuel Amuneke, in an exclusive interview with Brila FM, has provided full context to the video on social media of him endorsing Egypt’s Mohammed Salah for the CAF Men’s Player of the Year Award.
In the video, Amuneke, along with many other African football legends were on a bus and there was a debate among some of the former players, particularly among the North African rivals, about who he would pick between Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian Mohammed Salah.