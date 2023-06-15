Exclusive: Agent, Dad Searching for Premier League Clubs for Osayi-Samuel

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
101
Bright Osayi-Samuel, Fenerbahce
Bright Osayi-Samuel during the Turkish Super Lig match against Galatasaray. (Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been ever-present player in Turkey for Fenerbahce, a side he joined from QPR in 2020.

In a chat with FL, Osayi-Samuel revealed that his ambition to return to England with a Premier League side is no secret and his Agents and Dad are exploring options for his return.

 

“The plan for me right now is just to wait and see,” the RB replied when asked about sealing move away from Fenerbahce in the Summer.

 

“This season has been the longest season I have had in my whole career; the earthquake, the elections, there was too much stop and start. So, I am just happy the season is done now.”

 

“Everyone in Turkey knows that my ambition is to play in the Premier League one day, and if it’s right this summer then hopefully I will get the right club.

“But, that’s down to my agent and my father who are discussing with the clubs, that’s all I can say for now.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here