Exciting Young Prospect Adeyemi Commits to Germany, Snubs Nigeria

It now appears Nigeria’s hopes of landing youngster Karim Adeyemi may have hit the rocks as the player has committed his future to Germany.

Born in Munich to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, the Red Bull Salzburg youngster is eligible to represent any of the three Nations.

Having been capped by the Germans at age grade level, Adeyemi has now set his sight on representing Germany at the senior level.

Adeyemi was awarded the Fritz Walter Gold Medal for the most promising talent in his age group by the DFB

He has made 13 appearances for Germany’s youth teams, and has five goals to his name.

“That’s right. Many successful footballers who play in the national team today have also received this award. One day I want to play for the national team,” Adeyemi said.

“I want to achieve what these players have already achieved. That is why this award makes me very proud and is also a great motivation to continue on my path.

“Playing for the national team is always a great honor. It is always special for my family to see me play in the national team jersey.

“It motivates me enormously when I am invited to the national team and can play for Germany.”