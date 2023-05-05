Ex Wife of former Ghanaian Footballer Blamed for Ruining his Career and that of her new Tennis Player Boyfriend with Too much Sex

Italian Tennis star, Matteo Berrettini‘s girlfriend, Melissa Satta has been trolled for the cause of his recent injuries.
Matteo is currently one of the best players in the world, but he has been sidelined recently with an abdominal strain.
Deliberately trying to cause a controversy, fans on social media are blaming the Player’s injury on excessive sex with his girlfriend, linking it with the same situation she had with her ex husband, who was also a Sportsman.
Replying to these rumors, Satta said ever since becoming a public figure, she has been a victim of insults and bullying.
“Too bad it’s an injury in the same place as the one in 2021, when I didn’t know him,” Satta told Vanity Fair during an interview as regarding her boyfriend’s situation.
Formerly married to Ex Ghana International, Kevin Prince Boateng, she claimed the same accusation occurred back then.
“Once, my ex-husband, who suffered from pubalgia (chronic groin lesion). There, too, they attacked me saying that we had too much sex and that was the cause of his physical problems,” Satta said.
Satta is also a TV personality and a model, who claims she has also been body shamed and called names like “too thin” or “badly dressed”.
She concluded that she loves herself and situations like his wont affect her stance.