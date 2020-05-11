Ex Super Eagles says Players Should Name Team or FA Officials Demanding Bribe

Former Super Eagles Defender, Ifeanyi Udeze has charged aspiring Super Eagles hopefuls to bid their time.

Udeze made the statement while speaking to footballlive, as he analyzed emerging allegations of bribery that rocked Nigeria’s 2014 World Cup squad selection.

“It is easy to blame the coaches, sometimes the players in a bid to represent the country offer coaches cash, which is very wrong,” he quipped.

The former Defender who made 35 caps for Nigeria revealed he failed to make the U20 national team because he refused to pay kickbacks to officials.

Udeze then urged players to be patient for their national team call-up, while also calling for the victims of the previous incidents and subsequent ones to not hold back in pointing fingers at those who ask them for monies to represent their nation.