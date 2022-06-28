Ex Manchester United Man Ighalo, top scores in Saudi Arabia, wins League title

Thirty-three year-old Odion Ighalo carried Al Hilal SC across the finish line in the Saudi Professional League title race to win their 18th top flight crown.
Ighalo scored a brace in the 2-1 win against Al- Faisaly and also finished as top scorer in the league with 24 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances – for Al-Hilal and his previous club Al-Shabab combined.
🎥 What a moment 🏆#AlHilal 💙#AlHilal65 🔝pic.twitter.com/nPeom5g6J1
The Nigerian and former Manchester United Forward joined Al-Hilal back in the January transfer window and guided them to a record 18th league title and a second successful league defense.
1977🏆 1979🏆 1985🏆
1986🏆 1988🏆 1990🏆
1996🏆 1998🏆 2002🏆
2005🏆 2008🏆 2010🏆
2011🏆 2017🏆 2018🏆
2020🏆 2021🏆 2022🏆#AlHilal 🥇#AlHilal65 🔝 pic.twitter.com/qTjt2dhqTn
