Ex Manchester United Man Ighalo, top scores in Saudi Arabia, wins League title

Thirty-three year-old Odion Ighalo carried Al Hilal SC across the finish line in the Saudi Professional League title race to win their 18th top flight crown.

Ighalo scored a brace in the 2-1 win against Al- Faisaly and also finished as top scorer in the league with 24 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances – for Al-Hilal and his previous club Al-Shabab combined.

 

The Nigerian and former Manchester United Forward joined Al-Hilal back in the January transfer window and guided them to a record 18th league title and a second successful league defense.

Al Hilal finish two points more than their nearest rival, Al-Ittihad FC, who were held to a goalless draw by Al-Batin on the final day of the league as the title race came down to the wire.
Meanwhile, Ighalo has only 12 months left on his current deal with Al-Hilal, who will compete in the AFC Champions League.
This campaign, the Forward has featured 41 times in all competitions – for the two teams he played for.

