Ex internationals are not making enough contribution to football – Pascal

Ex international Patrick Pascal has urged former Super Eagles to look towards the direction of grassroot development, instead of focusing more on Administration.

Pascal said several former players have neglected and failed to give back to the society that made them.

He however urged them to use the experience and exposure gathered during their playing days to help shape the life of young players.

“I am not excited that most ex internationals are not coming out to make meaningful contributions to the game they love so much but the truth of the matter is that they can have a say if they are in control.

“My advice to former players who represented the country at various stages is that they need to return back home and organize various community football tournaments in order to be recognized by their immediate environment. One of the ways other ex internationals can make their voices heard is to also be in charge of the Football Associations (FA), then they will not be sidelined”.

He stressed further that former players have the capacity to identify exceptional talents but must have either coaching certificates or agents licenses.

“Everyone cannot go into sports administration but others have their eyes on coaching or scouting. They must ensure that they get coaching certificates from CAF which is our African body or FIFA coaching courses.” He concluded