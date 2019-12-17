Ex-Falcons Coach Banks on Precious Dede for World Cup Success with India

India U-17 women’s national team coach, Thomas Dennerby is banking on the experience of former Super Falcons Captain, Precious Dede as they fine-tune preparations for 2020 FIFA U17Women’s World Cup in India.

Dede teamed up with Thomas Dennerby back in November as part of the latter’s back room staffs.

The pair worked briefly together when the Swede was head coach of Nigeria senior national women’s team.

The 60-year-old Dennerby is confident the former Delta Queens star will bring her exposure and understanding of the game to bare as they look forward to good outing at next year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in front of their home fans.

“Precious was with me in Nigeria for a while and of course, she’s experienced – having 99 caps for Nigeria. However, that was not the primary reason to bring her – it’s the fact she is a really good goalkeeping coach.

“She has a good plan and works hard. When you work with young players, it’s important you have a good personality and are a good role model. She is working very hard with the girls in training and we can already see improvement.

“Per was also with the Nigerian team. He was a hammer throw athlete, who could throw over 75 metres. He is very strong and he has been working with things such as endurance training and so on. He has worked a lot with players between 15 and 17 years of age and that is very important because, if you have worked only with seniors, your expectations can be high,” he concluded.