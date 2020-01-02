Ex Eagles Star Friday Ekpo calls for Restructuring of Nigerian Football

Former Nigerian Player Friday Ekpo, has urged the NFF to learn from the mistakes of 2019 in order to move to football in the country forward.

Ekpo, a 1992 AFCON bronze medal winner opined that 2019 was not a good year for Nigerian football, as most of the national teams failed to perform at major tournaments.

“Well, I will say it has not been too good for our football in 2019 especially when you watch what happened to our junior teams,” Ekpo told www.brila.net.

“But the Super Eagles did well when you look at their performance at the last AFCON.

“All in all we didn’t do too well and I pray the new year will be better for our football. We need to place our football very well in 2020 so that we can go back to when we are always feared.”

Ekpo later clamoured for a proper structure for Nigerian football.

“Another thing is that we need to structure our football starting from the grassroot up to the Super Eagles.

“We must focus on getting the right age of players both at the local level and those from abroad. It is important we get this right so that we wouldn’t experience a situation where someone who is expected to stay long in the senior national team just fade away.” He said