Everton welcomes Iwobi Back By Joseph Obisesan - July 10, 2023

Alex Iwobi and Dele during an Everton Training Session at Finch Farm. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images) The Everton players left on Monday for a preseason training camp in Switzerland, including Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi. 26 players traveled, including Francis Okoronkwo, an 18 year-old midfielder who was born in Nigeria. Everton will stay in the Swiss Alps for five days. At the Centre Sportif De Colway Complex on Friday, the Toffees will play a friendly against Swiss second-division team Stade Nyonnais. Other friendly matches against Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Stoke City, and Sporting Lisbon are scheduled as part of the team's pre-season plans. Last year, Iwobi was awarded the best player for Everton, he participated in all 38 of the team's Premier League contests.