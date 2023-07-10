Everton welcomes Iwobi Back

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
61
Dele Alli, Alex Iwobi, Everton,
Alex Iwobi and Dele during an Everton Training Session at Finch Farm. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

The Everton players left on Monday for a preseason training camp in Switzerland, including Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi.

26 players traveled, including Francis Okoronkwo, an 18 year-old midfielder who was born in Nigeria.

 

Everton will stay in the Swiss Alps for five days. At the Centre Sportif De Colway Complex on Friday, the Toffees will play a friendly against Swiss second-division team Stade Nyonnais.

Other friendly matches against Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Stoke City, and Sporting Lisbon are scheduled as part of the team’s pre-season plans.

Last year, Iwobi was awarded the best player for Everton, he participated in all 38 of the team’s Premier League contests.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here