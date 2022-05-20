Everton survives drop, Iwobi reacts to Scenes at Goodison

Everton bounced back from the 3-2 home defeat against Brentford last weekend with a sensational 3-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace to also secure their Premier League status for next season.
The Goodison park fans went bonkers after the final whistle having watched their team claw back from a 2-0 deficit to snatch an 85th minute winner.
Manager Frank Lampard had described how important it was on a personal level for him to keep the team up, and somehow it reflected in how his side played in the second half at Goodison.
Last weekend when they could have made the job easy, a straight red card in the 8th minute to CB Jarrad Branthwaite made the job all the more difficult, even though they had taken the lead two minutes prior.
A Seamus Coleman own goal leveled the game in the first half but some dogged play from the Brazilian, Richarlison, saw the Toffees retake the lead from the penalty spot just before the break.
In the second half, they were blown out of the contest and every was on the brink for Lampard and his players.
On the back of that defeat the Blue Army came into Thursday’s game looking for something bigger than a redemption and the Manager would again call on his trusted legs including Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and co.
For the 11th consecutive Premier League game Iwobi would go on to play the entire minutes, contributing immensely off the ball as much as he did with possession.
The Nigerian made 55 passes, 76 touches, a game high 8 dribbles, 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 clearance and also managed to register a shot on target.
But while he didn’t score, his teammates rose to the occasion, and CB Michael Keane (54′) started the comeback.
Crazy Scenes Tonight!
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 20, 2022
His goal gave renewed hope to Everton and in the 75th minute they were level as Richarlison smashed home a rebound.