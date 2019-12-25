Everton Suffers Injury Blow as Iwobi is Ruled out until Next Year

Moses Ojewunmi
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Alex Iwobi of Everton walks off injured during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi will be out of action and he’s not expected to return until next year.

Iwobi limped off last week at Goodison Park and has not trained with the group since.

 

Ancelotti has now confirmed that the player won’t be available for the Liverpool game and will spend at least two weeks in the treatment room.

 

Iwobi will miss the Premier League matches against Burnley (Dec 26), Newcastle United (Dec 28) and Manchester City (Jan 1) and Liverpool (Jan 5).

 

Speaking to Everton TV, Ancelotti said : “Alex Iwobi is not going to play in the next games.

 

“He is going to rest for two or three weeks, then start [training] with the team,” He said.

 

Everton are 15th in the Premier League table with 19 points from 18 matches and are just four points above the relegation zone.

