Everton spiraling down after Burnley defeat

Another night another defeat for Everton and this time the consequences could be dire for the Toffees following the 3-2 defeat to fellow strugglers Burnley.
Frank Lampard’s men fought from behind to take a 2-1 lead in the first half only to throw it away and all three points at Turf Moor putting them at risk of the relegation scrap.
Everton are just a point above 18th placed Burnley from 29 rounds of matches for both sides and Lampard has an upheaval task to bear with the run of fixtures in his next five games.
The former Chelsea man must find answers against Manchester United, Leicester City twice the Merseyside derby against Liverpool before he welcomes Chelsea to Goodison Park, assuming he’d still be on the job until the end of April.
Frank Lampard has won just two Premier League games since taking charge of the club. He has lost seven games including Wednesday’s defeat at the Lancashire.
The team’s overall performance has been symptomatic of how poor the season has been despite spending €39 million and bringing in 10 players – with exception of the loan returnees.
Everton were quickly on the back foot after just 12 minutes through a Nathan Collins goal.
The visitors however did level from a Richarlison penalty (18′) and went ahead, the Brazilian yet again converting from the penalty mark with four minutes to end of half.
After the restart Lampard’s men did look like they could go on to earn maximum points and it would have been the first since a home win against Newcastle in March.
But, they’ve been winless in their previous five away games, conceding 16 goals in the process and scoring just two.
And that Achilles heel played them as Burnley hit back, first with a leveller in the 57th minute before summer signing Maxwel Cornet netted am 85th minute winner.
Everton field Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi for the full duration of the game and on the left side of midfield.