Everton Receives Iwobi, Gbamin Injury Boost

Seyi Alao
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Alex Iwobi of Everton walks off injured during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Alex Iwobi is on his way back to full fitness following the hamstring injury he sustained back in December.

Iwobi injured his hamstring in premier league clash with his former side Arsenal last December.

 

Carlo Ancelotti has now told the media in Friday’s press conference that the Nigerian international is not far away from a return to the fold.

 

“Jean-Philippe Gbamin is working alone in this moment during individual sessions. Same as Iwobi,,” the Everton boss confirmed.

 

The 23-year-however sit out of this Saturday’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the park.

 

Iwobi has missed the last five matches for the Merseyside club.

