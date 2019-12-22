Everton Manager Ferguson hails Iwobi’s “Character” against Arsenal

Everton caretaker manager, Duncan Ferguson has lauded the character of Alex Iwobi for staying on the pitch despite pulling his hamstring during the match against Arsenal.

Iwobi was withdrawn just eleven minutes into the game after feeling some discomfort around his hamstring.

The Nigeria international is expected to undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of his injury and whether or not he faces a spell on the sidelines.

Ferguson, who will now step aside for Everton’s newly appointment Manager Carlo Ancelotti, was asked to provide an update on the fitness of Iwobi shortly after Saturday’s match.

And he told Everton TV : “It’s a hamstring. It shows you the character of the man, he pulls his hamstring and he stays on the pitch. So we all know it’s a hamstring and he stays on.”

The Super Eagles star has made 16 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League this term and has scored once.