Everton Manager Ancelotti Unimpressed with Iwobi and Co

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has criticised the performance of Alex Iwobi and his teammates following their 3-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Ancelotti’s men were absolutely poor at Molineaux, mustering just two shots on target against a superior opponent.

Raul Jimenez, Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota scored to put Wolves bid for European football next season back on track after easing past fellow contenders Everton at Molineaux.

It was the Toffees heaviest defeat since the restart of the Premier League and leaves them 11th in the table, with any real hope of making Europe gone.

“It was a really frustrating day and performance,” Ancelotti said in his post-match press conference.

“There are excuses but I don’t want to have excuses. The performance was not acceptable.The spirit of the team was unacceptable.”

“I spoke to the players and we have to prepare and work differently and have a very a different attitude.”

Meanwhile, Iwobi who saw 34 minutes of action in the encounter completed one dribble, had 25 touches, made one key pass and got 6.14 rating.

The 24-year-old has now made 24 Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season scoring one goal in the process.