Everton in deep trouble with Frank Lampard

Everton are stuck between the devil and a hard place as it looks ever more likely that they could drop into the relegation and Manager Frank Lampard doesn’t seem to have the answers.

On Sunday Everton produced another less then inspiring display in the 2-1 defeat away at the Olympic Stadium against West Ham.

Falling behind just after the half hour mark, Everton labored until the second 45 minutes before leveling up.

Alex Iwobi, had an international window break and so he got a rare start and even played the entire 90 minutes.

The Nigerian put in a decent display, but he was let down but his own concentration and Everton were made to play for it.

A winning goal for the hosts was followed by Michael Keane’s sending off for a second Yellow card.

With the defeat it means Frank Lampard has not won an away game in the PL with Everton.

The Toffees have also won just one of their five matches, losing the other four. He has also won only two PL games in charge and lost six.

Frank Lampard is the first Everton manager in Premier League history to lose his first four away matches 😬 pic.twitter.com/lRUK9YFZZb — GOAL (@goal) April 3, 2022

Everton are currently 17th in the standings with two games in hand but are only three points ahead of 18th placed Watford who lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Saturday.