Everton humiliated in FA Cup elimination but Iwobi was a bright spot

Sunday was another bad at the office for Everton Manager Frank Lampard, but it also saw Alex Iwobi come off the bench making his appearance as a RWB, which is more important to pay a cursory look at.
Everton have been poor, maybe even worse than anyone thought they could turn out to be this term, so they certainly weren’t anybody’s favorite against Crystal Palace in the quarter-final match at Selhurst Park.
It was yet another reality check for the Toffees who were brutally beaten 4-0 by their hosts, but also a moment of realization for Iwobi who put in a good shift – another good shift in an unorthodox position.
He came on in the final 18 minutes of the game and brought some fresh impetus of the bench, but it was a lost cause for Everton by this time as they trailed 2-0 and the players looked like they couldn’t wait for the final whistle.