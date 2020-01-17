Everton Boss Ancelotti sets Alex Iwobi Return Date

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has dropped an hint on the return of winger Alex Iwobi, from injury that has kept him out of actions for weeks.

Iwobi was substituted in the 11th minute of Everton’s goalless draw against Arsenal at the Goodison park after picking up a hamstring injury and has not featured since then.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has said in Thursday’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash against West Ham United that the Nigerian is closer to a return.

“Alex Iwobi will not be ready for the match. I think next week he will be able to train with us,” Ancelotti told Everton TV [as quoted on royal blue mersey].

Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal for fee of 35 million pounds and has scored one goal in 16 league appearances for the Toffees.

The 23-year-old has however missed the first six matches of Carlo Ancelotti’s reign at the Club.

Onazi Misses Out as former teammate Nwakaeme Torments Denizlispor in Cup Defeat

Forward Anthony Nwakaeme was the hero for Trabzonspor in their Turkish cup win over Ogenyi Onazi’s Denizlispor at the Medical Park Stadium on Thursday night.

Nwakaeme doubled Trabzonspor’s lead with ten minutes remaining on the clock following an assist from Sousa.

Jose Sousa had earlier put Trabzonspor ahead in the 22nd minute following pass from newly acquired Badou Ndiaye.

Nwakaeme’s compatriot John Mikel Obi also was on parade for Trabzonspor in the game and featured for entire duration of the game.

Meanwhile Ogenyi Onazi who joined Denizlispor on Wednesday on a one-and-half-year deal was not listed for the game.

Onazi is far from full fitness following the injury that kept him out of action for twelve months.

Maja Scores but Bordeaux Suffer Shock Cup Defeat to Third Tier Pau FC

Josh Maja was on target in Bordeaux’s 3-2 French cup defeat to lowly rated opponents Pau on Thursday.

Maja was on from the start, but was hauled off with fifteen left in the game with Bordeaux trailing at the home to the third tier team.

Maja scored in the 41st minute to restored parity for Bordeaux level after Moustapha Name opened scoring for Pau on 24 minutes.

Pau got their second through Yankuba Jarju three minutes after Maja’s equaliser.

Maja’s replacement Nicolas de Preville equalised for Bordeaux again with eight minutes remaining in the game to forced the tie into extra time.

However Pau went on to win the game three minutes to end in extra-time after Lamine Gueye netted the decisive goal.

Maja’s Super Eagles teammate, Samuel Kalu, was not included in Bordeaux’s squad for the Cup game.