Everton back on track win against Manchester United

Everton bounced back to winning ways in the most unusual fashion, securing a shock 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday.
The Toffees were a team on the edge and their Manager, Frank Lampard, under immense pressure to turn things around following a string of poor performances and results.
It perhaps quite likely inspire the team’s response, despite giving up the overall possession stats, chances created and shots registered.
Everton netted in the 27th minute through 21 year-old Anthony Gordon and held on to snap a three-game losing streak.
Despite the win, the Toffees are still in 17th place on the standings from 30 rounds of matches.
Lampard may still have a long way to go with steering the Club clear of the relegation dog fight, but he can also count on a few players including Alex Iwobi, who have stepped up their game.
On the day, Iwobi put on a good show, but it was Jordan Pickford who picked up the Man of the Match rating for his performance.
In his case, the Nigeria International scored above average for his contribution; 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 clearance and block and two assists in all 90 minutes playing behind the front three.