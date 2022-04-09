Everton back on track win against Manchester United

Everton's Brazilian striker Richarlison (R) vies with Manchester United's English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (C) during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 9, 2022.

Everton bounced back to winning ways in the most unusual fashion, securing a shock 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees were a team on the edge and their Manager, Frank Lampard, under immense pressure to turn things around following a string of poor performances and results.
It perhaps quite likely inspire the team’s response, despite giving up the overall possession stats, chances created and shots registered.
Everton netted in the 27th minute through 21 year-old Anthony Gordon and held on to snap a three-game losing streak.
Despite the win, the Toffees are still in 17th place on the standings from 30 rounds of matches.
Lampard may still have a long way to go with steering the Club clear of the relegation dog fight, but he can also count on a few players including Alex Iwobi, who have stepped up their game.
On the day, Iwobi put on a good show, but it was Jordan Pickford who picked up the Man of the Match rating for his performance.
In his case, the Nigeria International scored above average for his contribution; 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 clearance and block and two assists in all 90 minutes playing behind the front three.

 

Watford lose Again

Watford players appear dejected at the end of the Premier League match at Vicarage Road vs Leeds. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Leeds compound the woes of Watford with a comfortable 3-0 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Leeds were fired into the lead by Barcelona bound Raphinha (21′) before Rodrigo (73′) and Jack Harrison (85′) completed the rout.
The Hornets Boss Roy Hodgson opted to be without any of his Nigeria stars in the starting XI, but would be forced to bring on Emmanuel Dennis in the first half after Columbian Cucho Hernandez in the 39th minute.
Nonetheless, Watford went tumbling in their second straight lose and won just twice in 18 games.

