Everton back for Emmanuel Dennis

English Premier League side Everton have renewed their interests in Nigerian Striker Emmanuel Dennis.
Everton were first linked with Dennis in the opening weeks of the transfer window, but there was no contact made with the Player or Watford.
Watford’s relegation to the Championship and their huge wage bill are among factors prompting Players’ movement away from Vicarage road and Dennis is believed to want out as well.
So far, the Hornets have slammed a £20m price tag on the forward following an impressive first season last time out – he scored 10 goals and provided assisted 5 assists.
Meanwhile, News outlets in England are reporting that talks between Everton and the Player are in the preliminary stages.
Dennis, 24, is currently away on pre-season with the Hornets, while his agent has been meeting with Everton, who are now in the market for the replacement of Richarlison.