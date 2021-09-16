Europa League: Onuachu scores late winner as Genk secure away points against Rapid Vienna

Paul Onuachu’s stoppage time goal secured an important 1-0 win in the UEFA Europa League against Rapid Vienna at the Allianz Stadium in Vienna.
Onuachu decided the encounter in the second minute of added time, combining with Junya Ito for the match winner.
The Nigerian had been denied earlier in the game when his 69th minute effort was disallowed after a VAR review.
He registered six shots in the game and completed 4 dribbles. On the defensive end, the towering Nigerian made 2 clearances, 1 block and also battled aerial, winning 4 of those.
Genk finished matchday 1 in group H of the Europa League behind English Premier League side West Ham.