Europa League: Onuachu scores late winner as Genk secure away points against Rapid Vienna

RC Genk's Nigerian forward Ebere Paul Onuachu (2nd left) celebrates with his teammates Kristian Thorstvedt (L) and Japanese forward Junya Ito after scoring during the UEFA Europa League Group H football match against Rapid Vienna. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Onuachu’s stoppage time goal secured an important 1-0 win in the UEFA Europa League against Rapid Vienna at the Allianz Stadium in Vienna.

Onuachu decided the encounter in the second minute of added time, combining with Junya Ito for the match winner.
The Nigerian had been denied earlier in the game when his 69th minute effort was disallowed after a VAR review.
He registered six shots in the game and completed 4 dribbles. On the defensive end, the towering Nigerian made 2 clearances, 1 block and also battled aerial, winning 4 of those.

 

Genk finished matchday 1 in group H of the Europa League behind English Premier League side West Ham.

The Hammers won 2-0 away from home against Dinamo Zagreb.

