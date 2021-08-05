Europa League: Henty scores, Rabiu impresses in Slovan Bratislava big away win

Ezekiel Henty scored on the UEFA Europa League night to wrap up a 3-1 win for Slovan Bratislava in the third qualifying round against Lincoln Reds in Gibraltar.

Henty netted in the 69th minute with Bratislava already 2-1 up in the encounter, ensuring a comfortable first-leg win away from home.

The Forward shared the pitch with his Nigerian Compatriot, Rabiu Ibrahim and the midfielder played the entire duration of the game.

Slovan Bratislava drew first blood, Guram Kashia with a 16th minute opener at the Victoria Stadium.

They doubled the lead after the restart, Jaromir Zmrhal with a 48th minute goal. That two goal lead was then extended to three as Henty found the back of the net.

The hosts will pull one back in the 73rd when Liam Walker converted from the spot, but the game was already lost.

On August 10 the sides will be in action for the second-leg at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava.