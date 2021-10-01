Europa League: Gerrard disappointed with winless Rangers, Onyedika’s Midtjylland suffers defeat against Braga

10-man Rangers lost to Sparta Prague 1-0 in their Europa League group A match at the Generali Česká pojišťovna Arena and all three of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey started for the Gers.
Aribo got 77 minutes in the encounter while both Balogun and Bassey were handed full minutes by Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard.
However, David Hancko’s 29th minute goal proved the decider while Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was sent off after a second booking in the 74th minute.
The Scottish champions are bottom of the standings, without a win after two round of matches having also lost their opening game 2-0 to Lyon at Ibrox Stadium.
In the post match, Gerrard expressed his disappointment with the team’s showing in the competition, but charged them to give a big response in their next match against Brondby.
“Look I’m disappointed with the squad obviously, I’m disappointed that we got off with the start we have in our group losing two games it’s not idea,” the Coach told Rangers website.
“I think the next game is a must win now, we have to win the next game at home to Brondby to give ourselves an outside chance.
“In terms of the performance, I thought Slavia maybe just edged it in terms of chances. But I was really pleased with the Boys, especially when we went to 10 men. I thought we threw caution to the wind and we tried our best to try and rescue a point but it wasn’t to be.”