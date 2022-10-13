Europa League: Francis Uzoho produces Masterclass against Manchester United

Francis Uzoho was inspired on the night, but Manchester United defeated Omonia Nicosia 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League match to earn three valuable points in the race to reach the next round of the competition.
It was a near-perfect man-of-the-match display for Uzoho with the only dent being a stoppage time winner by Scott McTominay.
Uzoho made 11 saves to keep Man United’s attackers at bay for the majority of the game.
The Nigerian produced save after save, including a finger tip save from Casemiro’s shot and the double save he made from Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronald’s efforts.
It is a big statement from Uzoho who stepped in for first choice goalkeeper Konstantinos Panagi, after the Cyprus goalkeeper got injured in Omonia’s last league game and the Nigerian showed he’s capable to challenge for the first choice spot.