Europa League: Dennis starts for Club Brugge against Manchester United

Nigerian duo, Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke, have been included in Club Brugge’s squad for their UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg clash against Manchester United on Thursday (today).

The Blue-Black will host the first leg of the encounter at the Jan Breydel Stadium and will hope to get one over the English giants.

Club Brugge qualified for the knockout rounds of the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group while Manchester United finished first in a Europa League group containing AZ, Partizan and Astana.

Dennis starts while Okereke was named as a substitute by Manager Philippe Clement against United today following injury to first-choice striker Krépin Diatta.

Dennis has featured prominently for the Belgian outfits in the Champions League this term, having started every single of their games thus far.

The 22-year-old has three goals in Europe this season and grabbed the headlines last year when he bagged a brace against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Okereke on the other hand,is yet to score on the continent this term and has only made two starts so far.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Brugge manager, Philippe Clement, says it will take a miracle to qualify ahead of United.

“To eliminate Manchester United you will need a real miracle. We are going to throw ourselves in completely.”

“ These are two games where we have nothing to lose. Many boys are looking forward to it.”