Europa League: Club Brugge will Face Manchester United without Emmanuel

Seyi Alao
(L-R) Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis of Club Brugge, Luke Shaw of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Club Brugge KV and Manchester United FC at Jan Breydel stadium on February 20, 2020 in Bruges, Belgium(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure will miss Club Brugge’s Europa League trip to Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Belgian league leaders will take on Manchester United in the second-leg, round of 32 clash, but their preparations for the clash has now suffered huge blow.

 

Dennis has been ruled out of the encounter due to muscular injury and it is unclear if he will recover for the weekend league game.

 

The striker scored his team’s only goal in the first encounter, but his strike was canceled out by Anthony Martial, who level the scores in Belgium last week.

 

The absence of the striker means his compatriot David Okereke could be handed a rare opportunity to lead the attack for Philipe Clement side on Thursday.

