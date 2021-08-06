Europa League: Cameo for Sekidika in home draw, but Galatasaray Manager demands win in Scotland against St. Johnstone

Galatasaray didn’t get their Europa League qualifiers off to a flier as the Istanbul club were held at home to a 1-1 result by St. Johnstone on Thursday.

Jesse Sekidika was called off the bench for Gala in the second half of the encounter.

The Nigerian was an 86th minute substitute for Berkan Kutlu with the teams already tied at 1-1.

Galatasaray were reduced to 10 men following the expulsion of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera in the 55th minute who fouled an opponent causing the Referee to award a penalty.

St. Johnstone would take the lead from the eventual kick in the 58th minute, a Jason Kerr penalty breaking the deadlock.

But the hosts responded two minutes later, Sacha Boey with the equalizer on the hour mark.

However, Fatih Terim’s men would hold on to fight square another day, on August 12 when the McDiarmid Park hosts the return-leg of the Third qualifying round of the match up.

The veteran Coach said after the game:

‘We could have taken the lead at the beginning of the game. It is very important to find the goal early against such teams. Unfortunately, we were not able to shoot on goal from very close ranges; but we played well.’

‘The opponent is also a team that plays very compact. When there was a will that allowed movements such as slowing the game, we entered the first half with 0-0 equality.

‘We were down 1-0 in the second half and remained with 10 men. Probably the worst thing that can happen to a team. Obviously our team reacted well. We found the leveler.

‘Even though we were 10 men, we missed a goal in a row. Now we have to win there. Galatasaray team will win there. It should win. It’s not the first time we’ve done it.

‘Since there is no disadvantage in any away goal, we will hopefully evaluate our chance to tour there.’