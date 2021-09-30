Europa League: Big win in Turkey for Onyekuru and Olympiacos

Henry Onyekuru and his Olympiacos teammates had a good night in the Europa League against Fenerbahce.
Onyekuru, who made his second appearance in the competition for the Greek side, played just over an hour of football at the Ülker Stadyumu in Istanbul on Thursday night.
The visitors drew first blood in the opening minutes, Francisco Soares found the back of the net with just six minutes on the clock.
In the second half, Giorgos Masouras then followed up with a brace to effectively end the contest and made it a perfect start of two wins from two in the campaign.
