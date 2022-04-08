Europa League: Barcelona maintains unbeaten record

Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run in all competition to 14 games as Xavi Hernandez’s men forced Frankfurt to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg Europa League quarter final match at the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday night.
Frankfurt faced a rejuvenated Barcelona side under Xavi but showed no respect to the Spanish side in what was the first meeting between the sides in Europe.
The hosts took the lead in the second half after the opening proceedings where they outclassed Barca 8-2 on goal attempt.
Borussia Dortmund loanee Ansgar Knauff (48′) broke the deadlock with a well taken shot from outside the box.
It took a while but Barcelona’s dominance of the possession – 66% to 34% at full – eventually would count in the 66th minute.
Xavi made two crucial substitutions as he searched for an equaliser, enter Ousmane Dembélé and Frenkie De Jong.
Within four minutes the subs his decision proved spot on as the pair linked up with Ferran Torres and the Summer buy finished beyond Trapp.
The hosts were reduced to 10 men after Tuta received his marching orders following a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Barca’s kid sensation Pedri.
“With our crowd, I think it’s going to be different”
— Eric Garcia calling on the fans to come out to Camp Nou for next week’s return leg pic.twitter.com/dtdiy6qB5L
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 8, 2022