Europa League: Balogun scores first goal of the season, Onuachu and Onyekuru suffer Defeat

Leon Balogun opened scoring for Rangers in the 2-0 Europa League win against Brondby on Thursday night at the Ibrox Stadium.
Balogun headed home from a corner kick in the opening 18th minutes of the game. It was also the CB’s first goal of the season.
Moments later Kemar Roofe doubled for Steven Gerrard’s men as they picked up their first points in group A.
Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey both featured in the match as well, the latter coming on as a substitute for Balogun in the 64th minute.
Rough night! Onuachu subbed off in Genk’s defeat to West Ham, Strike on a goal drought
Paul Onuachu did not enjoy his trip to London with Genk following the 3-0 hammering they were handed by West Ham United in a group H encounter at the London Olympic Stadium on Thursday night.
Onuachu himself has not found the back of the net in 256 minutes for both club and country. His goal drought in that period has come in a total four games; all have ended in defeats.
Defeat for Onyekuru’s Olympiacos in Germany