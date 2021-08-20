Europa League: Atiemwen scores in Omonia Nicosia win, Kehinde features for Randers against Gala

Shehu Abdullahi celebrates with goalscorer Iyayi Atiemwen after the latter's penalty seasled a 4-2 win for Omonia Nicosia against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League play-off first-leg match on Thursday. Photo credit | IG (shehu.official)

Iyayi Atiemwen scored a late penalty as Omonia Nicosia secured a comfortable 4-2 victory against Royal Antwerp in the first-leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off match on Thursday.

Atiemwen came off the bench in the second half and made his impact in the 84th minute, converting from the spot for his side’s fourth goal.
Omonia fought from behind in the first half to force a draw after Benson Manuel (26′) fired the visitors ahead.
But the lead was cancelled out before the break, Loizos Loizou with the equalizer in the 43rd minute.
After the restart, Omonia took the lead, Andronikos Kakoullis (49′) turned the game around for the host before Loizou (56′) grabbed his second and opened up a two goal lead.
Antwerp reduced the deficit just after the hour mark, Koji Miyoshi (62′) scored to give the Belgians hope of forcing a draw, but it was not to be.
The 25 year-old Nigerian midfielder was brought on in the 73rd minute and 11 minutes later he was celebrating a goal and victory for his side from scoring a penalty.
Meanwhile, Shehu Abdullahi also featured prominently in the game. The Defender played the entire duration.
For the visitors, Alhassan Yusuf made his European debut for Antwerp. The 21 year-old midfielder joined the club this season from Goteborg.
The player will hope to return with the club to winning ways in the return-leg on August 26 at the Bosuilstadion.

 

 

Kehinde handed Sub’s role in Randers draw against Galatasaray

 

Tosin Kehinde was a second half substitute for Randers in their first-leg UEFA Europa League play-off game against Turkish side Galatasaray.

Randers forced a 1-1 draw at home against the more illustrious opponent, coming from behind through Frederik Lauenborg (54′).
Galatasaray took a first-half lead with Muhammed Akturkoglu’s goal in the 26th minute setting the momentum for an interesting game.
The hosts then clawed their way back into it, with a second half equalizer.
Several changes buy both managers including the introduction of Kehinde did not alter the scoreline and now the teams will look ahead to the return-leg for the decider.

