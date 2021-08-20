Europa League: Atiemwen scores in Omonia Nicosia win, Kehinde features for Randers against Gala

Iyayi Atiemwen scored a late penalty as Omonia Nicosia secured a comfortable 4-2 victory against Royal Antwerp in the first-leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off match on Thursday.
Atiemwen came off the bench in the second half and made his impact in the 84th minute, converting from the spot for his side’s fourth goal.
Omonia fought from behind in the first half to force a draw after Benson Manuel (26′) fired the visitors ahead.
But the lead was cancelled out before the break, Loizos Loizou with the equalizer in the 43rd minute.
After the restart, Omonia took the lead, Andronikos Kakoullis (49′) turned the game around for the host before Loizou (56′) grabbed his second and opened up a two goal lead.
Antwerp reduced the deficit just after the hour mark, Koji Miyoshi (62′) scored to give the Belgians hope of forcing a draw, but it was not to be.
The 25 year-old Nigerian midfielder was brought on in the 73rd minute and 11 minutes later he was celebrating a goal and victory for his side from scoring a penalty.
Meanwhile, Shehu Abdullahi also featured prominently in the game. The Defender played the entire duration.
For the visitors, Alhassan Yusuf made his European debut for Antwerp. The 21 year-old midfielder joined the club this season from Goteborg.
The player will hope to return with the club to winning ways in the return-leg on August 26 at the Bosuilstadion.
