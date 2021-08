Onazi Ogenyi played for over an hour in Zalgiris’ first-leg UEFA Europa League clash against Slovenian side Mura.

It was a Third qualifying round tie and Onazi helped his side earn a draw in the goalless outcome at the Fazanerija City Stadium on Thursday.

The Nigerian had a decent game and was on for 74 minutes as the visitors ground out a result and a fair advantage as they host the return leg.